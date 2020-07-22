UT Health co-authored study shows how cancer patients with COVID-19 react to different treatments

SAN ANTONIO – A new study co-authored by a UT Health researcher shows how cancer patients with COVID-19 react to different treatments.

According to researchers, the study found new evidence of how cancer patients with COVID-19 react to different treatments, analyzing the treatment of almost 2,200 cancer patients with COVID-19.

The study found that the cancer patients’ mortality rate was 16%, triple the global average.

Dr. Dimpy Shah said patients taking the anti-viral medication Remdesivir had lower mortality rates. However, those taking other drugs engineered to help fight COVID-19 did not.