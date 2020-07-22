VIA to increase transit service effective July 27

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit announced Tuesday that it would be making additional modifications to its Essential Service Schedule beginning July 27 to adjust to ridership demands.

As part of ongoing efforts to assess and adapt to changes brought on by COVID-19, the transit company stated it is closely monitoring ridership and making alterations to maintain safe, reliable service.

VIA, Mayor agree on plan to use 1/8 cent sales tax for economic recovery, then transportation

The company is adding frequency to routes that continue to see high ridership, adjusting routes with low ridership and modifying others based on changing road conditions.

“Customers are asked to only make essential trips during this time, such as traveling for work at an exempted business or operation, obtaining food and supplies, or helping care for others,” VIA said in a statement. “All passengers must maintain social distancing aboard the bus whenever possible and non-exempt riders are required to wear a face-covering while on a VIA vehicle or at a VIA facility.”

Riders can use VIA’s online trip planner up to 14 days in advance and enter a trip date later than July 27, 2020, to see how these changes could affect their travel. For details on all schedules, visit VIAinfo.net/routes, or call the goLine at 210-362-2020.

A complete list of the changes to be made can be accessed at VIAinfo.net/servicechanges.

Updates on VIA’s response to COVID-19 and related service alerts are posted regularly to VIAinfo.net/covid-19.