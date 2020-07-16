VIA & City of SA agree on plan to use 1/8 cent sales tax for economic recovery, then transit

SAN ANTONIO – Officials from VIA Metropolitan Transit and the City of San Antonio have announced the broad strokes of a plan to share the use of a fought-over 1/8 cent sales tax.

Voters would be asked to approve first using the sales tax for a workforce development/economic opportunity program before permanently shifting it to VIA’s transportation system, according to news releases from the city and the transit agency. The details of the ballot initiatives are still being sorted out, but the two sides hope to get the plan onto the Nov. 3 ballot.

“By working together, we have crafted a plan for recovering from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dramatically changed our community’s employment landscape,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “This approach will prepare San Antonians for jobs with a future while ensuring the long-term health of our transit system.”

“This collaboration is a significant step toward making sure no San Antonian gets left behind. It allows us to move together toward recovery and is a testament to what is possible when we work for a common goal,” said VIA Board Chairwoman Hope Andrade. “By asking voters to prioritize long-term funding for public transportation we can secure a viable resource that provides access to lifeline services our community needs and deserves.”

This compromise would seemingly settle the city and transit agency’s fight over the future use a 1/8 cent sales tax that currently funds Linear Creek Parkways and the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program. The tax’s current uses, approved by voters in 2015, are expected to expire sometime in 2021.

The sales tax was initially part of ConnectSA’s plans to fund transit initiatives at VIA, such as better bus service, a new “advanced rapid transit” system, and “smart” transit programs, like VIA Link. But with the agency facing projected budget shortfalls because of the pandemic, VIA switched its focus to using the funds to keep current operations afloat.

However, VIA found itself at that time without a key ally. Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who originally championed the plans to use the sales tax for transportation improvements, pulled his support for the idea during his State of the City address in early June.

Nirenberg said in his address city leaders would no longer be asking voters to direct the tax to the transportation plans outlined in ConnectSA.

“This is a painful, but necessary, decision for us. But direct action to ensure a healthful economic recovery means rebuilding now. We will take the time we need to fully understand the depth of the pandemic’s financial damage before making new investments,” the mayor said in his address.

But as VIA continued to consider pushing to redirect the tax towards its coffers, the city and transit agency disagreed over how bad the agency’s budget shortfall would actually be. VIA’s original estimate of a $126.2 million shortfall over five years fell to $111.3 million, while the City of San Antonio said that annual $10 million contributions from the city would mean VIA’s deficit by FY 2024 would be only $59.4 million.

Still, in a July 2 special, joint-meeting of the VIA and Advanced Transportation District (ATD) Board of Trustees, which have the same members, trustees unanimously agreed to alert the city and the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court of their intent to order an election on the 1/8 cent sales tax at the November election.

“This is not about filling a budget hole created by COVID-19. It is about closing the opportunity gaps created by 40 years of chronic underfunding,” Andrade said at the time.

The City Council and the ATD Board of Trustees would have to act by mid-August to get the new tax initiatives onto the Nov. 3 ballot. Council members would likely consider the city’s measure on Aug. 13, according to a news release.

The news releases did not say how, or if, the EAPP would receive future funding. Prior to the pandemic, city staff had suggested the city use a portion of the money SAWS sends the city each year.

