‘I’m taking care of the sickest patients I’ve ever seen,’: San Antonio doctor reflects on weeks of treating COVID-19 patients

SAN ANTONIO – The numbers continue to increase and hospital staff across the city are beginning to fear the worse.

University Hospital hospitalist Dr. Kamyar Haghayeghi tells KSAT 12 that they are currently managing many more critically ill patients than they had four to five weeks ago.

“I’m taking care of the sickest patients I’ve ever seen,” Haghayeghi said.

He goes on to say that the entire staff is working longer hours and anywhere from 7 to 14 days straight.

The hope is for more people to take the virus seriously and take appropriate measures to stay healthy.

“It’s going to be a large sacrifice for everyone, but I think that if we all do our part, we’ll get through this,” Haghayeghi said.

Since June, Bexar County has seen a huge increase in COVID-19 cases and currently, there are over 20,000 cases and the death toll is at 195.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff have banned gatherings, both indoor and outdoor, of 100 people or more with some exceptions. Also, those 10 years or older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in a public place.