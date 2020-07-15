UTHealth hiring COVID-19 contract tracers in San Antonio with pay starting at $15/hour

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic led to a massive spike in unemployment and if that’s left you looking for a job, there are some available because of COVID-19.

UTHealth School of Public Health in San Antonio is recruiting for full-time and part-time positions as COVID-19 case investigators and contact tracers for Metro Health. The minimum education requirement is a high school diploma.

Case investigators will receive $18 an hour and contact tracers will receive $15 an hour. Both full-time and part-time positions will offer benefits, according to the UTHealth website.

“Case Investigators/Contact Tracers will be responsible for connecting with COVID-19 patients, as well as locating and counseling individuals those patients may have come into contact with during the course of their infection,” the job listing states.

Hiring for case investigators is being prioritized over contact tracers.

Case investigators will be required to initiate contact with patients who have been newly diagnosed with COVID-19 and provide information to their contacts, identifying possible exposures.

Contact tracers will provide approved information about Texas’ quarantine procedures and refer people to testing sites if necessary.

If you receive a call from a ’210-207′ number, answer it! Metro Health may be calling you for contact tracing.

Candidates for both positions will be trained.

Apply online for a full- or part-time position as a case investigator or a contact tracer here.