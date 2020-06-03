State of the City: Priorities shift as San Antonio fights off coronavirus-related economic losses

SAN ANTONIO – While San Antonio has managed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the pandemic has taken a massive toll on the city’s economy and its budget. Mayor Ron Nirenberg acknowledged as much in his State of the City address on Tuesday night.

After commending San Antonio residents on their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Nirenberg announced the city will no longer ask voters to redirect a one-eighth cent sales tax to the transportation system, which was a key part of the ConnectSA plan.

“This is a painful, but necessary, decision for us," Nirenberg said. "But direct action to ensure a healthful economic recovery means rebuilding now.”

Nirenberg also said a decision on the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program also will not happen due to the slowdown in sales tax collections.

“Prudence requires that we wait until next year to make a final decision about the future of the program’s funding, which for decades has made progress to ensure an adequate amount of clean recharge flows into the aquifer," Nirenberg said.

But while San Antonio carefully balances reopening and keeping COVID-19 cases down, Nirenberg pointed out that the city’s inequity must also be addressed.

“What has been made clear in the last few months is that, just as underlying health conditions make the coronavirus more deadly, preexisting poverty and inequities have made the economic challenge more catastrophic,” Nirenberg said.

The mayor described the pandemic as a stress test that was amplified by the city’s disparities.

“The COVID crisis has shown us that San Antonio’s neighborhood boundaries often serve as barriers to that opportunity,” Nirenberg said. “The Zip codes that lack adequate internet access are the same Zip codes that lack access to basic health care.”

Until the economy can recover, San Antonio city officials are focusing on distributing $25 million in its Emergency Assistance Fund to help unemployed residents.

The pandemic hasn’t just taken a toll on the economy, but on the city’s budget, as it saw a $200 million hit in revenue.

In an effort to stimulate the economy, Nirenberg said he has also instructed City Manager Erik Walsh to accelerate all construction and infrastructure projects that are already funded.

Nirenberg hinted to a much slimmer budget next year.

“The next city budget is expected to be much tighter,” Nirenberg said. “City Council will be forced to make the most difficult cuts in memory.”

Watch the full address below: