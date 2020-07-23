Edgewood ISD hands out more than 500 iPads to students for remote learning

Edgewood ISD elementary students are receiving their iPads this week that they will use for remote learning purposes.

The distribution will happen at Loma Park Elementary, where more than 500 iPads will be given out to students.

Students from Headstart to fifth grade will receive the devices, which will be used for them to watch teacher lessons, turn in assignments and connect with classmates.

Edgewood ISD will begin its new school year on August 17, with the first four weeks of school remote under the health directive from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

