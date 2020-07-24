80ºF

SAPD: Teenager hit by car while riding bicycle, taken to hospital

Police say bicyclist may have overlooked traffic light

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle late Thursday.

San Antonio police responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Mulberry Ave., near San Pedro Avenue on the North Side.

Officers said the boy may have overlooked a traffic light before he was hit by a black sedan.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the sedan stopped to render aid.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

