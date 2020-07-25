Officials: Woman crashes into utility pole, causing power outage on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a woman driving south on Fredericksburg Road crashed into a utility pole, causing a power outage in the area.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Fredericksburg Road and Louis Pasteur Drive.

According to police, the woman became distracted and veered off the road at Louis Pasteur Drive, destroying the utility pole in the crash.

The woman’s car flipped on its side and came to a halt, officials said. The woman was injured in the collision but her injuries were non-life threatening.

The woman was taken to University Hospital for further treatment, police said.

CPS Energy is on scene replacing the pole damaged in the incident.