FEMA, President Trump approve request for hurricane relief after Hurricane Hanna’s landfall

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and President Donald Trump have granted an emergency declaration request in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Hanna.

FEMA is authorized to provide reimbursement for mass care, evacuation and shelter support at 75% federal funding.

Abbott submitted the request Saturday.

“I thank President Trump and our partners at FEMA for their quick response in granting this Federal Emergency Declaration,” Abbott said. “We will continue to work with our federal and local partners as we assess the damage from Hurricane Hanna and may seek additional federal assistance as we continue to respond, recover, and rebuild our communities. I continue to urge Texans to heed the guidance from their local leaders and follow best practices to keep themselves and their loved ones safe as severe weather continues to move through our communities.”

A serious flood risk remains throughout the Coastal Bend and the Rio Grande Valley, and the State of Texas continues to respond to the ongoing impact of the storm.

