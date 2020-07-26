You can walk where the dinosaurs roamed at this Texas state park

SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas – You can put your feet in actual dinosaur footprints and take a trip back in time at one Texas state park.

Whether you’re looking for a socially distant escape or a new historical adventure, you’ll want to check out the Dinosaur Valley State Park.

The park is just a short drive from Fort Worth and is just over three hours from San Antonio. Although it may seem like an adventure in and of itself, the trip will be worth it.

Dinosaur statues at Dinosaur Valley State Park. (Maggie DeZonia / TPWD)

Here’s what the park offers:

Discover dinosaur tracks in the bed of the Paluxy River

Explore and hike 20 miles of trails

Rent a kayak at the park

Mountain bike or swim in the river

Camp, picnic, go horseback riding, and much more.

If you’re searching for dinosaur tracks, park officials said they may not always be visible at first due to wet weather conditions. For help on finding the tracks, you can contact the park for current trail status and dinosaur track visibility. To learn more, click here.

Also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are more strict rules in place for park visitors.

The safety guidelines for visiting the park are listed below, provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife:

Face coverings are required inside state buildings, including restrooms.

No groups of over 10 people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

Maintain at least a six-foot distance from people not in your group.

Most park headquarters, visitor centers and stores are open.

We are not renting or loaning equipment.

In-person events will have limited capacity.

Park hours may be adjusted - be sure to check park hours before you visit. Contact the park for the gate code during regular hours if you will be arriving after hours to camp.

Check travel restrictions before you go.

If you want to visit the park, visit its website and make an online reservation by clicking here.

