VIA changes essential services bus schedule

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is adjusting the bus schedule in San Antonio to adapt to changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes were made effective on Monday, according to the transit organization. The route’s frequencies were adjusted to meet the demands of riders.

Passengers are only supposed to use the bus for making essential trips and must maintain social distancing and wear a face mask during the ride.

Below are the service changes VIA announced Monday:

76 , Routes 3 100 , and 102 weekday frequencies will increase to every 12 min.

Route 14 weekday frequency of every 15 min. will be extended to 7:00 P.M.

NOTE: Real-time information will not be available for bus stops 82916 Goliad & Indian Forge, 66539 City Base Landing & Goliad and 66533 City Base Landing & Goliad. Route 20 weekday frequency will be increased to every 10 minutes. When road construction is completed service will be modified to serve Aviation Landing between City-Base Landing and Goliad Road.

88 , 96 , 524 , Routes 24 534 , and 552 weekday frequencies will increase to every 15 min.

Route 26 weekday frequency will increase to every 20 min.

Route 32 weekday frequency will be reduced to every 30 min.

Route 103 weekday frequency will increase to every 10 min.

Route 672 weekday frequency will be reduced to every 60 min.

More information can be found on VIA’s website.