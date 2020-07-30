Here’s how to sign up to speak at San Antonio City Council meetings in-person, by phone or online

SAN ANTONIO – Regular City Council meetings will return in August with a new feature for any resident who wants their voice to be heard.

Starting Thursday, residents can submit comments for items on the agenda of certain meetings or sign up to speak in person or by phone.

Residents can go to the City Council agendas online, click on the meeting’s “eComment” link, create a profile, click on the item they want to comment on, and then type a message.

Those comments will be available for the public to view online. They will be provided to City Council and become part of the meeting history and minutes, according to a city spokesperson.

People can also sign up to speak at the meeting in-person or participate via phone during virtual meetings, according to the City of San Antonio.

Residents can get more information on how to comment by texting “COMMENT” to 55000.

For the list of upcoming meetings, click here. The next City Council meeting is slated for 9 a.m. on Aug. 6 and will be held via videoconference.

The agenda for that meeting includes a presentation of the proposed operating and capital budget for the 2021 fiscal year and the proposed maintenance and operations tax rate.

The “eComment” link for that meeting is now active.

Meetings are livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page online at SanAntonio.gov/TVSA.

