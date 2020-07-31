3 free walk-up COVID-19 test sites to open in San Antonio in August

SAN ANTONIO – If you need to get a COVID-19 test, three free walk-up sites will be open in San Antonio for the entire month of August.

The following test sites do not require an appointment and are open daily, including weekends, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St.

Ramirez Community Center, 1011 Gillette Blvd.

The following test site DOES require an appointment and is open daily, including weekends, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St. (Please call 833-213-0643 to schedule an appointment)

The test is provided by Metro Health and the San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health Program.

As a reminder to the public, after being tested for COVID-19, it is important to:

Assume you are positive until you get your test results back.

Stay at home in a room away from other people and use a separate bathroom if you can. Isolate yourself from others, including not going to work until results are received. If you are facing hardships to finding a safe place to isolate from vulnerable people in your household, contact 311.

Identify close contacts. A close contact is anyone you spent 15 minutes or more with and were within six-feet distance. If you test positive, call people or places that you had close contact with. Let them know that they were exposed and that they should quarantine for 14 days. To identify a close contact, work backwards until two days before you showed symptoms.

Monitor symptoms at least twice a day. If you have a prolonged fever, difficulty breathing or chest pains, call your medical provider or 911 if there is an emergency.

Wash your mask daily and be sure to only touch the ties/ear loops as the inside and outside may be contaminated.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19:

Metro Health will call you and begin your case investigation. The call will read “SA Health Dept” on your caller ID. Please answer the call or return the call to help public health workers contain the virus.

They may ask additional questions to complete the contact tracing process and the information that is shared is 100% confidential.

They will never ask your bank account number or social security number.

Call your close contacts to notify them of the exposure and make them aware of appropriate quarantine measures.

Stay home and away from others.

How do you know if you’ve recovered?

A person is considered fully recovered if 10 days have passed after symptoms appeared and if there has not been a fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medications.