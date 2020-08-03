19-year-old driving on Highway 90 shot in arm, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man driving on Highway 90 was shot in the arm late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Moraima Street, not far from South General McMullen Drive and Castroville Road after receiving word of someone shot.

According to police, the man was driving on Highway 90 near Loop 410 when another vehicle pulled alongside his car and fired.

Police said the bullet hit the victim’s car and went into the man’s arm.

He managed to drive to Moraima Street where he called for help, police said.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and EMS answered the call.

Authorities did not give a description of the shooter.