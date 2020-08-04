Men wielding gun rob Northwest Side Valero gas station, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city’s Northwest Side.

The robbery occurred July 28 around 7:35 a.m. at a Valero gas station in the 3000 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, two men brandishing a gun entered the convenience store and robbed the clerk just before fleeing in a white sport utility vehicle.

Police said they believe at least one of the men may be involved in other robberies.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.