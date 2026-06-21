Spurs center Luke Kornet attends special Mass celebrating sports in San Antonio The Mass was held Saturday evening at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower SAN ANTONIO – A special Mass celebrating the importance and impact of sports in San Antonio was held Saturday, drawing community members, sports fans and even Spurs Center Luke Kornet. A special Mass celebrating the importance and impact of sports in San Antonio was held on June 20, 2026, drawing community members, sports fans and even Spurs Center Luke Kornet. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
The Mass was held Saturday evening at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. San Antonio’s Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco, known in San Antonio as the “Spurs Sisters,” were also in attendance.
The celebration highlighted the positive role sports play in building community, fostering teamwork, promoting discipline and inspiring future generations throughout San Antonio.
A special Mass celebrating the importance and impact of sports in San Antonio was held on June 20, 2026, drawing community members, sports fans and even Spurs Center Luke Kornet. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
The Mass comes amid the FIFA World Cup and Pope Leo’s prayer intention for sports and their ability to unite people worldwide.
A special Mass celebrating the importance and impact of sports in San Antonio was held on June 20, 2026, drawing community members, sports fans and even Spurs Center Luke Kornet. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) A special Mass celebrating the importance and impact of sports in San Antonio was held on June 20, 2026, drawing community members, sports fans and even Spurs Center Luke Kornet. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) A special Mass celebrating the importance and impact of sports in San Antonio was held on June 20, 2026, drawing community members, sports fans and even Spurs Center Luke Kornet. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Emilio Sanchez headshot
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
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