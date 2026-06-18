KSAT Sports Now looks back at the 2026 NBA Playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 NBA Playoffs brought back a lot of memories for Spurs fans who have cheered on the team for decades — from the days of George Gervin, to the playoff rounds with David Robinson and finally to the Big Three of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

But for many young Spurs fans, this was their first time experiencing the Spurs playoff run for the team’s sixth NBA Championship — or as we like to call it, the Race For Seis.

The last two months of playoff coverage was also a professional first for many of our coworkers in the KSAT 12 newsroom.

KSAT Sports Now will stream interviews with our coworkers as they reflect on what stood out to them in their coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals.

KSN can be streamed starting at 9:35 p.m. Monday through Friday.