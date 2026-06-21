Happy Father’s Day & First Day of Summer!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FATHER’S DAY: Brief am shower, warming up in the afternoon

HAPPY SUMMER: First official day of Summer!

DRY & WARM: Temps increasing with minimal rain chances

FORECAST

FATHER’S DAY

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and fatherly figures from the KSAT Weather team!

Across South Central Texas, Father’s Day begins with a few spotty overnight showers. Most areas will remain dry as a drying trend develops, leading to hot and humid conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s in the Hill Country and the low to mid-90s elsewhere, with heat index values climbing near 100 degrees, making it feel even warmer.

Happy Father's Day! Hot & humid increasing to the 90s. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FIRST DAY OF SUMMER

Today marks the first day of summer with the arrival of the summer solstice. This is when the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky and we experience the longest daylight hours of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. From here on out, evenings will slowly begin to shorten.

Happy First Day of Summer (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED FORECAST

The week turns hotter and mostly dry as an upper-level ridge strengthens. Expect daily highs in the mid to upper 90s across South Central Texas, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Heat index values may again approach or exceed triple digits at times.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS