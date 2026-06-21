Happy Father’s Day & First Day of Summer!

FATHER’S DAY: Brief am shower, warming up in the afternoon
HAPPY SUMMER: First official day of Summer!
DRY & WARM: Temps increasing with minimal rain chances
FORECAST
FATHER’S DAY
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and fatherly figures from the KSAT Weather team!
Across South Central Texas, Father’s Day begins with a few spotty overnight showers. Most areas will remain dry as a drying trend develops, leading to hot and humid conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s in the Hill Country and the low to mid-90s elsewhere, with heat index values climbing near 100 degrees, making it feel even warmer.
FIRST DAY OF SUMMER
Today marks the first day of summer with the arrival of the summer solstice. This is when the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky and we experience the longest daylight hours of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. From here on out, evenings will slowly begin to shorten.
EXTENDED FORECAST
The week turns hotter and mostly dry as an upper-level ridge strengthens. Expect daily highs in the mid to upper 90s across South Central Texas, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Heat index values may again approach or exceed triple digits at times.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.