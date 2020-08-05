Converse Sonic Drive-In team listed among top 12 crews in national competition

CONVERSE, TX – A Converse Sonic Drive-In team has been listed among the top 12 crews competing in this year’s Dr Pepper Sonic Games, the company announced Wednesday.

According to the company, thousands of teams across the county participate in the games annually, which are used to promote exceptional performance during a five-month span of time.

Sonic’s Senior Director of Operations and Training Kevin Knutson said that events like the games are pivotal the guest experience at Sonic, the teams listed in the company’s top 12 teams exemplify what the drive-in company is all about.

“The guest experience is critical to everything that we do at Sonic, and we are proud to work with such excellent and dedicated drive-in teams who are instrumental in making sure our guests are served in the best way possible,” Knutson said in a statement. “Our Final 12 drive-in teams champion the spirit of Sonic, our Brand Promise and Core Values through their impressive skills and investment in training.”

Since 1994, the company said the games have been used to encourage a positive work culture at Sonic and recognize the top drive-ins in the country. The teams compete in a variety of challenges from food safety to the company’s core values and brand promises.

The company said the games have been used to strengthen crew members’ skills and improve the overall guest experience through quizzes, training and team-building exercises. The top 12 teams will compete with the goal of earning a gold, silver or bronze medal in each of the following categories:

Food Safety

Switchboard: Order Taking

Fountain: Drink Preparation

Ice Cream: Frozen Treat Preparation

Dresser, Grill and Swamp: Food Preparation

Carhop: Guest Service & Delivery

Monthly Promotions

Core Values and Brand Promise

The Final 12 teams, listed in alphabetical order by city, are: