Converse Sonic Drive-In team listed among top 12 crews in national competition

CONVERSE, TX – A Converse Sonic Drive-In team has been listed among the top 12 crews competing in this year’s Dr Pepper Sonic Games, the company announced Wednesday.
According to the company, thousands of teams across the county participate in the games annually, which are used to promote exceptional performance during a five-month span of time.
Sonic’s Senior Director of Operations and Training Kevin Knutson said that events like the games are pivotal the guest experience at Sonic, the teams listed in the company’s top 12 teams exemplify what the drive-in company is all about.
“The guest experience is critical to everything that we do at Sonic, and we are proud to work with such excellent and dedicated drive-in teams who are instrumental in making sure our guests are served in the best way possible,” Knutson said in a statement. “Our Final 12 drive-in teams champion the spirit of Sonic, our Brand Promise and Core Values through their impressive skills and investment in training.”
Since 1994, the company said the games have been used to encourage a positive work culture at Sonic and recognize the top drive-ins in the country. The teams compete in a variety of challenges from food safety to the company’s core values and brand promises.
The company said the games have been used to strengthen crew members’ skills and improve the overall guest experience through quizzes, training and team-building exercises. The top 12 teams will compete with the goal of earning a gold, silver or bronze medal in each of the following categories:
- Food Safety
- Switchboard: Order Taking
- Fountain: Drink Preparation
- Ice Cream: Frozen Treat Preparation
- Dresser, Grill and Swamp: Food Preparation
- Carhop: Guest Service & Delivery
- Monthly Promotions
- Core Values and Brand Promise
The Final 12 teams, listed in alphabetical order by city, are:
- Colorado Springs, CO., 4457 Austin Bluff Parkway)
- Converse, TX., 8134 Kittyhawk Road
- El Paso, TX., 3930 Doniphan
- El Paso, TX., 9505 Socorro Avenue
- Gilbert, AZ., 987 North Gilbert Road
- Gore, Okla., 501 North Main Street
- Jackson, Miss., 4719 Clinton Boulevard
- Knoxville, Tenn., 3307 North Broadway
- Madison, Ala., 11396 County Line Road
- Oklahoma City, Okla., 7500 S. Choctaw Road
- Patterson, La., 1016 Highway 90
- Wichita, Kan., 8612 W. Maple