Candlelight vigil held in San Antonio for Garrett Foster

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers held a candlelight vigil in San Antonio on Wednesday for Garrett Foster, the man shot last month during a protest against police brutality in Austin.

The event was held at Travis Park. Similar vigils and other forms of commemoration have taken place throughout the state following the death of Foster, who police say was shot after approaching a vehicle at the protest.

Witnesses say 28-year-old Foster was carrying a rifle when another man drove toward a crowd of protestors.

Earlier this week, the Texas Tribune reported that there was a clash at a memorial site between police and protestors in Austin.

The man accused of shooting Foster is Sgt. Daniel Perry, an Army veteran, who said he acted in self-defense. Perry’s attorneys say Foster raised the rifle toward Perry, and he acted out of fear for his own life.