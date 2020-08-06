SA could lose women’s Final Four due to Covid

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Covid-19's uncertain course today threatens more irreparable damage to San Antonio's visitor industry next year — with a high-profile sporting event in jeopardy.

The Alamo City is scheduled to host the 2021 NCAA women’s Final Four in April. But there will be no championship tournament unless university leaders of NCAA member schools decide it’s safe to play.

Unfortunately, the path and pace of further infection could make that call for them.

“We are hoping for the best — a normal Women’s Final Four. But I think we also need to be prepared for something that could look a little bit different,” said San Antonio Sports Senior Vice President Jenny Carnes, who heads the city’s local organizing committee.

So far, Carnes said all indications from NCAA officials are that they expect there to be fall sports and ensuing championships. Basketball would begin in November.

But short of a miracle cure or an expedited vaccine between now and April, the Final Four could be played in a mostly empty Alamodome. That would be one more blow to local hotel and restaurant operators who are desperately trying to hang on in a brutal 2020.

