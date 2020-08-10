‘Gruesome crime scene’: Investigation underway after body found burning near Highway 90

BEXAR COUNTY – A body was found burning on the side of the road in West Bexar County late Sunday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened just before midnight on the access road of Highway 90 eastbound, just inside Loop 1604.

The sheriff’s office said they originally got a call for a car fire, however, when the caller approached the area it was confirmed it wasn’t a vehicle on fire, but a person. When the fire was extinguished, first responders declared the person dead upon arrival.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said investigators believe the man, who is in his 30s or 40s, was already dead before his body was driven to the crime scene and lit on fire.

“It is a very gruesome crime scene,” Salazar said. “The facts that have been recounted to me are very gruesome in nature.”

Salazar said the burning appeared to be “hastily done.”

“It almost seems like there was a sense of desperation among the suspects, hence the fact that there was some evidence left behind,” Salazar said.

That area of the highway will be closed off for several hours on Monday, Salazar said, as investigators comb the crime scene for evidence.