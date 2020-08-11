NEISD creates health and wellness website to offer educators and families more support

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District is offering more support to its educators and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the creation of a new health and wellness website.

The district said that while mental health has always been important, the added pressures brought on by the pandemic have required the district to focus on its support systems so that more help is accessible to the community.

“North East ISD is committed to improving the lives of employees and families experiencing the challenges of family dynamics, mental health, and overall wellness,” Tyler Shoesmith, senior director of student leadership and well-being said.

The website offers many adult wellness resources from mental health hotlines to virtual fitness classes, as well as professional counseling.

“Some needs are immediate, and some are proactive, and the website is responsive to those needs,” Shoesmith said. “We will continue to expand the site and incorporate additional support structures to anticipate a future need.”

The district has partnered with local health centers such as Laurel Ridge, Deer Oaks, Clarity Child Guidance Center and Communities in Schools for many of the programs available to NEISD staff and families. To view the website, click here.

“We hope that employees and our community will embrace the discussion about mental and physical health to better support our students,” Shoesmith said. “We hope these resources will improve everyone’s understanding of wellness and remove some of the stigma associated with these topics.”