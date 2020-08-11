Which safe, reliable and affordable used cars are best suited for teen drivers?

SAN ANTONIO – Parents looking for a used car for their teen drivers typically want something safe that won’t break down and won’t break the family budget. To help families narrow their choices, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR) joined forces and data to offer 65 recommendations, with some priced at less than $6,000.

Studies show teens to be among the riskiest of drivers. Inexperience, immaturity and distractions are key factors. But new, young drivers often have older, hand-me-down cars that don’t provide sufficient protection in a crash or include the most important safety features.

“When choosing a car for a young driver, it can be a struggle to balance a vehicle that has very good crash protection with one that can help them avoid the crash in the first place,” said Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports’ auto expert.

CR and IIHS looked at various criteria, including crash tests, how well a vehicle handles in an emergency maneuver, braking on dry roads, whether it has electronic stability control, reliability ratings and the price tag.

Five of their 65 recommendations are priced less than $6,000. Those are the Mazda 3, Honda Civic sedan, Subaru Legacy, Lincoln MKZ and Hyundai Tucson -- model years all ranging between 2011 and 2015.

CR and IIHS divided their list between best and good choices. Prices are starting prices based on the lowest trim level, average mileage and private sale.

Best for Teens: