Which safe, reliable and affordable used cars are best suited for teen drivers?

SAN ANTONIO – Parents looking for a used car for their teen drivers typically want something safe that won’t break down and won’t break the family budget. To help families narrow their choices, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR) joined forces and data to offer 65 recommendations, with some priced at less than $6,000.
Studies show teens to be among the riskiest of drivers. Inexperience, immaturity and distractions are key factors. But new, young drivers often have older, hand-me-down cars that don’t provide sufficient protection in a crash or include the most important safety features.
“When choosing a car for a young driver, it can be a struggle to balance a vehicle that has very good crash protection with one that can help them avoid the crash in the first place,” said Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports’ auto expert.
CR and IIHS looked at various criteria, including crash tests, how well a vehicle handles in an emergency maneuver, braking on dry roads, whether it has electronic stability control, reliability ratings and the price tag.
Five of their 65 recommendations are priced less than $6,000. Those are the Mazda 3, Honda Civic sedan, Subaru Legacy, Lincoln MKZ and Hyundai Tucson -- model years all ranging between 2011 and 2015.
CR and IIHS divided their list between best and good choices. Prices are starting prices based on the lowest trim level, average mileage and private sale.
Best for Teens:
- Mazda 3 (2014 or newer, built after October 2013) $7,000
- Subaru Impreza (2014 or newer) $8,700
- Hyundai Elantra GT (2018 or newer) $14,000
- Kia Forte (2019 or newer) $14,600
- Toyota Corolla hatchback (2019 or newer) $15,800
- Honda Insight (2019 or newer) $17,900
- Subaru Crosstrek (2018 or newer) $18,700
- Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer) $18,700
- Subaru Legacy (2013 or newer, built after August 2012) $7,600
- Subaru Outback (2013 or newer, built after August 2012) $8,500
- Honda Accord sedan and couple (2013 or newer) $9,200
- Volkswagen Jetta (2016-18) $9,800
- Mazda 6 (2015 or newer) $10,500
- Volkswagen Passat (2016-18) $11,000
- Toyota Prius V (2015-17) $12,600
- Lincoln MKZ (2016 or newer) $13,300
- Volvo S60 (2017-18) $15,300
- Nissan Altima (2019 or newer) $17,000
- Audi A3 (2017, 2020) $18,300
- BMW 3 Series sedan (2017 or newer, built after November 2016) $18,600
- Hyundai Genesis 2016 $18,000
- Mazda CX-5 (2014 or newer, built after October 2013) $8,200
- Buick Encore (2016 or newer) $10,700
- Chevrolet Equinox ( 2016 or newer) $12,100
- Honda CR-V (2015-16, 2019 or newer) $12,200
- Mazda CX-3 (2017 or newer) $12,300
- Subaru Forester (2016 or newer) $12,300
- Nissan Rogue (2017 or newer) $13,400
- Toyota RAV4 (2015 or newer, built after November 2014) $13,800
- Honda HR-V (2017-2018, built after March 2017) $14,000
- Hyundai Kona (2018 or newer) $14,500
- Kia Niro 2018 $15,400
- Audi Q3 (2016 or newer) $17,300
- GMC Terrain (2014, 2016 or newer) $9,400
- Kia Sorento (2016 or newer) $13,400
- Nissan Murano (2015 or newer) $13,800
- Hyundai Santa Fe (2017 or newer, built after March 2016) $17,800
- Mazda CX-9 (2017 or newer, built after November 2016) $18,400
- Lincoln MKX (2017-18) $19,600
- Toyota Sienna (2015 or newer) $11,900
- Honda Odyssey (2015-16) $12,400
- Kia Sedona (2016-17) $12,600
- Good Choices for Teens
- Mazda3 (2011-13) $5,300
- Honda Civic sedan (2012-15) $5,600
- Toyota Corolla sedan (2012 or newer) $6,800
- Toyota Prius (2011 or newer) $6,800
- Subaru Legacy (2011012) $5,700
- Lincoln MKZ (2011-12) $6,000
- Subaru Outback (2011-12) $6,600
- Toyota Camry (2012 or newer) $7,500
- Toyota Prius V (2012-14) $7,800
- Honda Accord sedan (2012) $7,900
- Hyundai Sonata (2015-16) $10,100
- Ford Taurus (2011-15) $5,400
- Hyundai Azera (2012-14) $7,200
- Buick Regal (2015-16) $8,900
- Hyundai Tucson (2011-15) $5,400
- Ford Escape (2015, 2018-19) $9,300
- Kia Sportage (2015, 2018) $10,200
- Toyota RAV4 (2013-14) $10,900
- Toyota Venza (2009-15) $7,000
- Toyota Highlander (2008-19) $7,800
- Ford Edge (2014-15) $10,000
- Toyota Sienna (2011-14) $7,100