$4.3 million in fake Air Jordans, Nike and Adidas shoes seized in Texas

DALLAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $4.3 million in counterfeit footwear from China this week, including hundreds of pairs of fake limited edition Air Jordans.

A press release from CBP officials says the shipment was headed to Mexico and contained “several pairs of limited edition basketball shoes that retail for $2,000 per pair.”

More than 1,800 pairs of counterfeit limited edition “Dior X Air Jordan 1″ shoes were seized at the Dallas/Fort Worth port of entry in addition to shoes bearing the registered trademark logos for Nike and Adidas.

Officials said CBP officers noticed 60 boxes from Hong Kong were labeled “Ball Golf” on a shipping manifest. Upon inspection of those boxes, the officers found counterfeit shoes.

“Due to the poor quality of workmanship, incorrect packaging, and previous experience with similar products, officers determined the footwear were not authentic items,” officials said in the press release.

“Counterfeiters trafficking in phony merchandise are not concerned about the American consumer or the damage their fake goods can do to our economy,” said CBP port director Timothy Lemaux.

Trademark holders for the shoes were contacted by CBP officers before the shipment was seized.

According to CBP officials, more than $37 million in counterfeit footwear was seized in 2019 by the Department of Homeland Security agencies.

