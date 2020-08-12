Man faces slew of charges following lengthy car chase through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say led an hour-long chase throughout Bexar County on Tuesday is facing a bevy of charges following his arrest.

Anthony Quiroga, 27, was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault against a public servant, possession, criminal mischief, failure to stop to give information, and assault on a public servant, online jail records show. His bail has been set at $150,000.

Quiroga is accused of leading Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a chase that began at 2:30 p.m. near Highway 16 and Twin Valley.

Authorities tried to stop him when BCSO received reports of a reckless driver.

BCSO said Quiroga, who was driving an older model Acura that was missing its hood, rear-ended an 18-wheeler, briefly stopped to allow a passenger out of the vehicle at Lone Star Parkway, and then drove to Loop 410 and Interstate 35.

While on I-35, deputies said Quiroga rammed a gate at a construction company, kept driving and then headed to Interstate 37.

DPS took over the pursuit at the time, and Quiroga led troopers through several neighborhoods in the Roosevelt Road area.

He bailed out of the vehicle in the 1300 block of West Hutchins Place and began a short foot chase before he was apprehended, BCSO said.

Online jail records show Quiroga has previously been charged with theft in 2010 and 2013, unauthorized use of a vehicle in 2017 and forgery in 2018.