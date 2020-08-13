High-speed crash on Northwest Side sends 2 to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are recovering in the hospital following a high-speed crash on the city’s Northwest Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Wurzbach Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, the driver of a Ford Explorer was speeding down the frontage road of I-10 and ran through a red light, crashing into a vehicle exiting a McDonald’s parking lot.

Police said two men and two women were inside the Explorer at the time of the crash and that both men tried to flee, but were eventually caught by police.

Authorities say the two men, along with one of the women were taken into police custody.

The driver of the second vehicle and another woman from inside the Explorer were both taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The frontage road near I-10 was shut down for a couple of hours for police to process the scene and clean the debris.

Police said at least one of the people from inside the Explorer is expected to face several charges.