22 things that show what life was like last time Spurs missed playoffs in 1997

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been an incredible playoffs run for the Spurs, but as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

San Antonio will not participate in the NBA’s postseason for the first time since 1997. The 22-year run ties a professional sports record. Life was significantly different then.

Here’s a look at 22 things that were part of our culture, politics and sports world the last time the Spurs missed the playoffs.

1. Some of the top music singles of 1997 were Jewel’s “Foolish Games/You Were Meant For Me,” Hanson’s “MMMBop” and Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping.”

2. The top selling music album was “Spice” by the Spice Girls.

3. Some of the top performing movies of 1997 were “Titanic,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Men in Black.”

4. “The English Patient” won Best Picture at the 1997 Academy Awards. “Fargo” and “Jerry Maguire” were also nominated.

5. Goeffrey Rush won Best Actor for “Shine” and Frances McDormand won Best Actress for “Fargo.”

6. “Seinfeld” and “ER” were the highest rated television shows of 1997.

7. “Selena” was released in March 1997. Several scenes in the film took place in San Antonio and the movie launched Jennifer Lopez to stardom. The film’s original motion picture soundtrack was released in March 1997 and debuted at number 20 on the US Billboard 200.

8. Notable deaths included rapper The Notorious B.I.G., actor Chris Farley, Princess Diana and Mother Teresa.

9. Howard W. Peak won the mayoral race in San Antonio in 1997, defeating Bill Thornton.

10. George W. Bush was the governor of Texas and Bill Clinton the President of United States.

Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, left, and his brother, Texas Gov. George W. Bush, right, pose with University of Miami baseball coach Jim Morris in Miami, June 25, 1999. The two governors visited several cities in Florida on a fund-raising campaign. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

10. An estimated 35 percent (541,538) of San Antonio’s current city population had not been born by 1997.

11. Evangelist Billy Graham held a four-day crusade at the Alamodome in 1997. Nearly 250,000 people attended the event from April 3-6.

Graham met with every US president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

12. Music icon Prince performed at the Alamodome in August 1997 during his “Jam of the Year” tour. He was known then as the Artist Formerly Known As Prince.

13. Three players on the Spurs current roster (Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, Luka Samanic) had not been born.

14. The Green Bay Packers won the Super Bowl in 1997. Barry Switzer was the Cowboys head coach.

15. Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won the 1997 NBA championship.

16. The first Big 12 Championship Game was played at the Alamodome between Texas and Nebraska.

18. Tiger Woods, at age 21, became the youngest golfer ever to win The Masters.

FILE - In this April 13, 1997, file photo, Masters champion Tiger Woods receives his Green Jacket from last year's winner Nick Faldo, left, at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. ``Phenomenal performance, Nick Faldo, last years winner, told Woods. ``Welcome to the green jacket. (AP Photo/ Dave Martin, File) (AP1997)

19. Beanie Babies stuffed toys emerged as a major fad and collectible item.

20. Internet Explorer 4.0 was released in September 1997 and prompted the “Browser Wars” at the end of the decade.

21. Steve Jobs returned to Apple and became CEO. He started the “Think Different” campaign which ultimately led to the iMac, iTunes, iPod and the iPhone.

22. Tim Duncan was drafted by the Spurs during the summer of 1997 and the rest was history.