SAN ANTONIO – Foodies listen up, Culinaria Restaurant Week is expanding.

Instead of a week-long event, this year’s food extravaganza will be during the entire month of August to help restaurants struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are more than 50 local restaurants offering a three-course lunch menu for $20 and dinner for less than $50.

And due to the pandemic, you can take your food to go.

