KSAT Kids photos: First day of class for many San Antonio-area students

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Today is the day for many of you, as seven more San Antonio-area school districts start their quest for knowledge with either virtual or in-person learning.

Alamo Heights, East Central, Edgewood, North East, St. Mary’s Hall, San Antonio and Southside Independent School District all begin this week, following the lead of Boerne, South San Antonio and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal-City ISD, which began last week.

KSAT Kids, a kid-friendly part of our website with news and free educational content, wants to wish the students in all our area schools good luck and to have a wonderful school year.

And while this school year may look different as most kids are starting with virtual-only learning, it doesn’t mean parents have to abandon the tradition of taking first-day-of-school photos. KSAT Kids wants to see them! You can submit a photo to showoff and memorialize this special day below.

So, parents or teachers, are you looking for more fun educational content to help that young learner? go to the website at www.ksat.com/ksatkids to find:

Video science labs from Meteorologist Kaiti Blake

Extended classroom lessons and quizzes from Meteorologist Sarah Spivey

Weather history lessons and the history of Texas town names courtesy of Meteorologist Justin Horne

Uplifting stories of students and teachers who go above and beyond

Fun educational livestreams: We’ve already shown several NASA space launches, and have teamed up with the San Antonio Zoo to show both koalas and tree kangaroo habitats, with more to come

seasonal content for events such as Halloween, Christmas and Fiesta

Teachers and parents can decide when and how they want to use the free and age-appropriate content.

What type of videos would you like to see us produce? What topics are your children or students most interested in? Would you like to see a newscast just for kids? Do you know a teacher, student or school that should be highlighted by KSAT?

Send us an email at ksatkids@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas, questions or tips.

Do you know someone who would benefit from KSAT Kids? Forward them this or share our newsletter sign-up or website with them.

Have a wonderful school year!