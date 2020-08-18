Liquid detergent works best on dirty laundry, Consumer Reports tests show

When it comes to getting dirt, sweat and stains out of the laundry, liquid detergents clean up best, according to new tests by Consumer Reports.

“We use fabric swatches soaked with tough stains like blood, dirt, grass, coffee, and then we use each detergent to see how well that detergent gets out the stain,” said Haniya Rae, of Consumer Reports.

Top ratings all went to liquids.

Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release at 28 cents a load and Persil Pro Clean Fighter at 21 cents a load rated best.

If you have sensitive skin, Consumer Reports recommends Persil Pro Clean Sensitive Skin.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean liquid from Costco was the best value at 11 cents a load.

If you prefer the convenience of pods, Power Pods from Tide at 67 cents a load scored the best. Pods are not recommended, however, for households with small children because they may ingest them.