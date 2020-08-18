‘Vote Like a Girl’ T-shirts to commemorate 19th Amendment’s ratification

SAN ANTONIO – Today, the commemorative committee is taking time to commemorate the women’s suffrage movement and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification.

To celebrate the achievements and move toward a common cause of voting rights they have been selling “Vote Like A Girl” T-shirts.

The proceeds from the shirt sales so far will support the League of Women Voters of San Antonio.

However, any future orders of “Vote Like A Girl” shirts will benefit the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas.