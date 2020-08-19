5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Comal County

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County officials on Wednesday confirmed five more people have died of COVID-19 complications, for a total of 77 deaths in the county.

The deaths include:

A man in his 90s who lived at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels died at home on July 18.

A man in his 70s and a man in his 80s who lived at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels both died in a San Antonio hospital on July 30.

A man in his 80s who lived at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels died in a New Braunfels hospital on July 30.

A female in her 90s who lived at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels died on Aug. 2.

Comal County officials confirmed 62 new cases.

Of the 62 new cases, 56 are confirmed and six are probable; 55 are New Braunfels-area residents, two are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, one lives north of Canyon Lake and three are from the Garden Ridge area. Seven are younger than 30, eight are in their 30s or 40s, 16 are in their 50s or 60s, and 31 are older than 70.

Comal County also confirmed 42 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 2,229. With 77 deaths, the county now has 528 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of them, 77 are hospitalized.

On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients. Of those, eight are in intensive care beds and seven are on ventilators. Not all of the patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.

Comal County’s positivity rate is now 16.27%, an increase from Tuesday’s rate of 15.99%.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Read Also: