Girl, 8, dies from injuries after suspected intoxicated driver crashed truck into house, Kerrville police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – An 8-year-old girl who was struck when a pickup truck crashed into her bedroom in Kerrville has died from her injuries, police said.

The girl, who was not identified by police, was injured when a truck veered off the road and crashed into her family’s house in the 500 block of Leland just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 6.

The 2013 white Ford F-250 truck, driven by Isaac Barboza Jr., 23, ended up in a bedroom and pinned the girl underneath it, police said.

The girl was freed from the wreckage and taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center and then flown to a San Antonio hospital.

Kerrville police on Tuesday confirmed she passed away but did not release additional information.

Barboza was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Kerrville police did not immediately say what upgraded charge, if any, Barboza is facing.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.