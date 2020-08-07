Kerrville girl, 8, critically injured after suspected intoxicated driver crashes truck into bedroom

KERRVILLE, Texas – An 8-year-old girl was critically injured Thursday night after a pickup truck driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into her bedroom, Kerrville police said.

According to a news release, Isaac Barboza Jr., 23, was traveling in a 2013 white Ford F-250 truck shortly before 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and crashed into a house in the 500 block of Leland.

The pickup ended up in the bedroom, pinning an 8-year-old girl underneath the vehicle, police said. The girl was freed from the wreckage and taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center and then flown to a San Antonio hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Barboza was arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

