Psychic & Spirit Fest returns to San Antonio on Saturday

Event will be held from 4- 11 p.m. at Victoria’s Black Swan Inn

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Psychic and Spirit Fest poster (Credit: Curious Twins Paranormal)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a spooky time, the annual Psychic & Spirit Fest is coming back to San Antonio to make your occult dreams come true.

Curious Twins Paranormal and Victoria’s Black Swan Inn are hosting the Psychic & Spirit Fest from 4-11 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

The annual event will feature Ed and Lorraine Warrens’ Occult Museum — a collection of haunted artifacts owned by the famed paranormal investigators — as well as psychics, mediums, spiritualists, podcasters, vendors and tours.

The event will be held at Victoria’s Black Swan Inn, located at 1006 Holbrook Rd., Suite A.

Tickets and more information about the event, including a schedule of speakers, are available here.

