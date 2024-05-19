Leon Springs man’s body recovered at Boerne City Lake, city officials say

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne city officials said the body of a man who drowned was recovered at Boerne City Lake.

According to the city’s initial investigation, the man was fishing at the lake with an unknown number of guests on Saturday afternoon and evening. During the evening, the man complained about the heat, so he entered the water to cool down, the city said.

The victim was unaware of the steep elevation change underwater when he entered it, the Boerne Fire Department said. He reached an area of deep water, began yelling for help and went under.

Officials said the other guests were unable to swim to him, so they called 911 just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Boerne Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team and the Texas Game Wardens recovered the man’s body on Sunday morning. The fire department said the victim was found in approximately eight to 10 feet of water.

The city said alcohol was not considered a factor in the man’s drowning.

The man, who is from Leon Springs, has yet to be identified publically until his next of kin has been notified, officials said.

