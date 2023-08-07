Authorities search for man who went underwater at Boerne City Lake and did not resurface

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in Boerne are searching for a 25-year-old man who went underwater at Boerne City Lake on Sunday and did not resurface.

The Boerne Police Department received a report of the missing man just after 4:30 p.m., City of Boerne spokesperson Chris Shadrock told KSAT.

The Boerne Fire Department Water Rescue Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Boerne Police Department responded to the scene to search for the man.

The search was suspended at 8:30 p.m. due to nightfall. It is expected to resume at sunrise on Monday.

During the search, the lake will be closed.

Additional details were not released.

Boerne City Lake is located at 1 City Lake Road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.