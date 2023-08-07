81º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Authorities search for man who went underwater at Boerne City Lake and did not resurface

Search will resume at sunrise on Monday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Boerne
File image - Boerne City Lake (City of Boerne)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in Boerne are searching for a 25-year-old man who went underwater at Boerne City Lake on Sunday and did not resurface.

The Boerne Police Department received a report of the missing man just after 4:30 p.m., City of Boerne spokesperson Chris Shadrock told KSAT.

The Boerne Fire Department Water Rescue Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Boerne Police Department responded to the scene to search for the man.

The search was suspended at 8:30 p.m. due to nightfall. It is expected to resume at sunrise on Monday.

During the search, the lake will be closed.

Additional details were not released.

Boerne City Lake is located at 1 City Lake Road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter