Photographer accused of sexually assaulting woman during boudoir photoshoot arrested, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies arrested a 48-year-old photographer accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a boudoir photoshoot, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

John Steven Lill, a professional photographer, was hired by the victim to take boudoir pictures at Lill’s home on May 4, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Lill requested no one wait outside his home during the appointment, citing the duration of the photoshoot as a reason.

The victim told deputies she was offered wine and lost consciousness during the session. When she woke up, she believed Lill had sexually assaulted her, according to BCSO.

The woman contacted deputies, who took her information at Lill’s home in north Bexar County.

Lill was then seen leaving in his vehicle, according to BCSO. He then agreed to return to the home to speak with investigators.

The suspect told BCSO he had a consensual encounter with the woman, allegations she denied, investigators said.

Lill was arrested and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He was taken to the Bexar County Jail and has since bonded out.

An online search shows Lill listed as the lead corporate photographer for USAA. When asked whether Lill is still employed, a spokesperson replied with the following:

“USAA took action as soon as we were made aware of the arrest. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement if requested.”

BCSO is asking any other victims to come forward by calling 210-335-6000 or emailing BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.