Woman with two broken legs found on highway by passerby, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found injured in the middle of a highway late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 37 near Commerce Street.

According to police, a tow truck driver found the woman who was in the middle of the highway.

Police said the tow truck driver avoided hitting her and pulled over to try and help.

Authorities said the woman had made her way to a guardrail by the time the driver walked up. The driver noticed that the victim had two broken legs and called 9-1-1, police said.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators say they are now working to determine how the woman got there and plan to question her at the hospital. Her name and age were not released. The investigation is ongoing.