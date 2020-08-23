94ºF

2-year-old girl found dead in Houston probably missing child, police chief says

HPD confident foul play involved in case

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

HOUSTON – The body of a 2-year-old girl was found Sunday in Houston, police said.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, the child was found in Brays Bayou and it’s highly probable the body is that of a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing from an apartment complex playground since Saturday morning according to KPRC2, KSAT12′s sister station.

An Amber Alert was issued for Maliyah Bass, last seen around 9:30 a.m., Saturday, in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street, KPRC reported.

Acevedo said the body of the child has not been determined to be Maliyah, however, based on proximity to the report of a missing child and proximity of where it occurred there is a high probability that it is her.

Acevedo said at 10:30 a.m. a jogger spotted the body floating in the bayou and called authorities.

The Houston Fire Department pulled the body from the bayou and pronounced her deceased at the scene, Acevedo said.

Acevedo said that even if the body is not Maliyah’s, he is highly confident that foul play is involved. He is asking the public for help in this case.

“If you live or have a business by the bayou, go back for the last 24 hours and take an extensive look at any camera you may have,” Acevedo said. “If you saw anything suspicious, if you saw any suspicious vehicles or individuals in the last 24 hours, anything that has happened in the last 24 hours, call us right away. We need the public’s help.”

