Corpus Christi Calallen football player fatally stabbed at Walmart

Student identified by team as senior kicker Gabriel Cooley

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

(Corpus Christi Callallen logo)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A Corpus Christi Calallen senior football player was fatally stabbed on Sunday inside a local Walmart.

According to KRIS-TV, officers responded to the stabbing after two people reportedly got into an altercation inside the store on U.S. Highway 77.

Police said the man responsible for the stabbing was arrested and the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, but the Calallen football team identified him on Twitter as senior kicker Gabriel Cooley.

Memorials and condolences from students, coaches and teammates poured in Sunday afternoon for Cooley, who was also a member of the boys soccer team.

The Caller-Times named Cooley the District 29-5A newcomer of the year in boys soccer in April.

KRIS-TV reported that police were not initially clear what led to the stabbing or if Cooley knew the other man.

Calallen opens its 2020 football season this Friday at home against San Antonio Cornerstone.

