Woman fatally struck by vehicle during domestic disturbance in Medina County

NATALIA, Texas – A Medina County woman is charged with manslaughter after police in Natalia say she hit and killed another woman with her vehicle.

Brittnee Jones, 28, was fatally struck around 7 p.m in what police determined to be a domestic disturbance.

According to police, officers arrived to find Jones deceased underneath a vehicle.

Police said Jones was attempting to stop Tina Rindon, 32, from leaving. That’s when police said, Rindon hit Jones with her vehicle and then ran over her.

Investigators determined Rendon to be impaired when officers arrived.

Rendon was taken into custody, booked into the Medina County Jail and has been charged with manslaughter.