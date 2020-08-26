Limited slots remain open for Morgan’s Wonderland blood drive

SAN ANTONIO – Day 1 of the Morgan’s Wonderland blood drive is complete, and organizers hope to have just as good a turnaround for the drive’s second day.

The blood drive is in partnership with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center (STBTC).

STBTC needs around 75 donors a day to meet local needs and is only seeing an average of 40 a day.

Organizers are also encouraging those who recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma.

STBTC has supplied more than 6,000 doses of convalescent plasma to patients in area hospitals.

Morgan’s Wonderland staff members say they know this is a community need with which they can assist.

"Due to COVID-19, right now giving blood and donating blood is extremely important to our community," Morgan's Wonderland Chief Missions Officer Brooke Kearney said. "We've got a lot of patients out there that are struggling and need some support. And a lot of that can be done through blood donation."

There are still a few slots open if you want to donate. Click here for the link to sign up for the blood drive.