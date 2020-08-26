Popular Tejano/Norteño band ‘Intocable’ to perform live drive-in concert in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, Intocable will be back in San Antonio for a live drive-in concert in the Freeman Coliseum parking lot.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, band members say they have been forced to try out new things.

After seeing a band in Europe perform a live drive-in concert, singer Ricky Muñoz threw the idea out to the other members of the band and their manager.

“Three weeks later we were on a stage in Poteet,” Muñoz said.

The drive-in tour was a hit but in early July the coronavirus hit the band. Five members tested positive and the tour was put to a stop. All have since recovered.

“Physically everyone is good, but mentally, you know, it’s life-changing, but we’re in good spirits,” Muñoz said.

The group is now back on tour again and looking forward to visiting the Alamo City.

“That’s the city that signed us and it’s very important to the industry of Tejano music,” Muñoz said. “It’s always fun to go back to San Antonio and see the people and they show support and love.”

Intocable has also been having some fun during the pandemic and has put together some songs in a project called, “De Casa” (from home).

“Everybody actually recorded from home and they sent audio and we covered our own songs with invited songwriters and singers to be part of it,” Muñoz said.

With those songs along with some others that were previously recorded but never released, the band looks forward to putting out a new album soon.

“I don’t want this to be a new norm, but I hope this is just a band-aid to bring some people some joy,” Muñoz said.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert are still on sale and can be purchased online.