Catching up with Tejano music icon Little Joe after his battle with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been over a month since Tejano music legend Little Joe Hernandez announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

A few days later his wife, daughter, niece and some of his staff members also tested positive.

“It started with the aching feeling like the flu, body aches and stuff, but the sweats, the fever, it’s terrible,” Hernandez said.

He got really concerned when he started having some breathing problems.

“Gracia a Dios (thanks to God) that it came and went,” Hernandez said.

Everyone has since recovered but Hernandez is still dealing with some lingering lung problems.

“I hope that the people that have not yet experience it will really take care of themselves because it’s not just one’s self, it’s our family, our loved ones, our friends,” Hernandez said. “This is not a remedio kind, Mexican remedy kind of illness that you can control, so it saddens me that some don’t take it serious.”

While still unsure when he can be able to perform again he says he has something new he’s working on.

“I’m planning something very, very special that I have not done, I like challenges,” Hernandez said.

While he didn’t get into too much detail he did say it might include his brothers who are also musicians.

During his downtime right now, Hernandez has been enjoying the success of his new biography, “¡No Llore, Chingón! An American Story The Life of Little Joe” which was recently announced as a finalist for two International Latino Book Awards.

“It’s so much more than my family’s story, it’s the story of millions of people that came to this country, to Texas,” Herandez said. “I hope that it will inspire and motivate the reader and I would really appreciate if the young generation would read the book and think about who they are and their roots.”

Watch the video below to hear more about the biography that is now on sale on Amazon and the Little Joe y La Familia website.