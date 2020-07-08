Tejano music legend Little Joe announces on social media that he’s tested positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano music legend Little Joe is facing a battle with the new coronavirus.

The 79-year-old singer posted on Facebook saying that his COVID-19 positive test results came back on Monday.

Here’s what to do if someone in your household is COVID-19 positive

“I followed all the guidelines, I work a mask, washed my hands often and kept my social distance,” Little Joe said in the video. “This is just a reminder of how contagious this virus is.”

Little Joe y La Familia has been a staple in San Antonio for decades and has performed at many city events including the SA 300 New Year’s Eve concert.