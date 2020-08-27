Organization helping seniors with online financial literacy, security support

SAN ANTONIO – Seniors these days are doing more online than just checking on the grandkids.

Many more are now aware of both the benefits and risks of doing their financial transactions online, said DeAnne Cuellar, state director of Older Adults Technology Services.

"So much so, we created a coronavirus resource page just for financial security," Cuellar said.

She said the organization’s resource page includes “the ins-and-outs of mobile banking, what sorts of fraud and scams you should be aware of.”

Cuellar said Senior Planet, which is powered by Older Adults Technology Services, offers free classes and workshops where seniors can learn more.

Senior Planet reports it has seen increased interest, possibly due to the ongoing U.S. Postal Service funding issues.

If a senior only has a cell phone, Cuellar said they can still take part, or call the Senior Planet tech support hotline at 210-504-4862, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, for help getting on the internet. They also can ask about low-cost devices and WiFi.

"Technology doesn't know how old you are," Cuellar said, pointing out users of all ages have varying concerns about online security.

“But if you create a safe and supportive environment for an older adult, you can show them how to use technology safely and empower them to go on to do more things with it,” Cuellar said.