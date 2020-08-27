Security guard shoots man who fired AK-47 inside XTC Cabaret, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A security guard shot at and wounded a man who fired a gun inside a nightclub early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. at the XTC Cabaret in the 2020 block of Sable Lane, not far from Loop 410 and Wetmore Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, a fight broke out between patrons inside the club. That’s when, police said, security ushered everyone out of the building, but one of the men came back into the club with an AK-47 and began shooting.

Police said security fired back at the man, striking him in the torso and arm. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries and is now facing charges. His name and age were not released.

Several other people were detained by police, but there have not been any other arrests yet, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.